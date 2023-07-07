Agribusiness buzz in brief

Inflationary energy, insurance and interest rate costs have forced South Australia's Beston Global Food Company to take decisive defensive action and quit its non-dairy businesses.
Beston's meat and plant-based meat substitute processing plant at Shepparton in Victoria, Provincial Food Group, and its Aqua-Essence water bottling business in Mount Gambier, SA, are to be sold.
Also on the chopping block is the Beston Technology division which operates an e-commerce facility and a product traceability system.
Advisors will assist with the asset sales, with all funds received going towards repaying debt.
Beston chief executive officer, Fabrizio Jorge, said the dramatic increase in inflation pressure meant the company had opted to focus on its dairy operations which were set to deliver earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $5 million in 2022-23.
The decision to discontinue the three business units was not taken lightly, but reflected Beston's need to "play to our strengths" as a value-added dairy processing and nutrition business.
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has approved Aquaterra Omega-3 oil for use in fish feed.
Aquaterra is derived from Nufarm's Nuseed omega-3 canola - the world's first plant-based source of essential fatty acid nutrients, DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic) acid).
Norway leads the world in farmed salmon production, harvesting around 1.6 million tonnes each year.
Nufarm managing director, Greg Hunt, described the announcement as a significant milestone for Nufarm's omega-3 growth platform, bolstering the company's confidence in its revenue aspirations for its seed technologies segment and revenue expectations from the Norwegian market in 2024-25
Nuseed omega-3 canola is a source of longchain omega-3 nutrients which are currently primarily sourced from wild fish, although limited fish oil supplies are constraining aquaculture sector growth.
Up to two hectares of Nuseed omega-3 canola can produce as much DHA as 10,000 kilograms of wild fish.
The National Australia Bank's Rural Commodities Index has slipped 25.2 per cent below year-ago levels after dropping 0.7pc in April and a 3.4pc in May.
The slide in cattle prices has been a major factor driving the index lower as drier autumn conditions in Queensland combined with constrained processor capacity to weigh on beef cattle prices, while lamb markets had also fallen.
NAB said expectations of further dry weather to come had added downside risk, although storm activity in south eastern Australia and western NSW had produced above average soil moisture and the West Australian wheatbelt was mostly wetter than average.
West Australian-based export livestock carrier, Wellard, has had to delay the repurchase of its ship, Ocean Drover, until August after current owner, Ruchira Ships, was unable to have its own mortgage over the vessel discharged on time.
The Drover, which is currently chartered back to Wellard as part of a long term contract with nine years to run, has been lately operating on shipping routes from South America and Turkey with strong inquiry indicating more voyages before year's end.
Wellard said the repurchase delays would not have any impact on its bareboat charter services to South American livestock exporters.
However, for a period in June it had been concerned about the risk of regaining full legal title to the ship.
The Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Australia has appointed Rachel Smith from the Australian Logistics Council as its new national executive director
She was previously logistics council head of government and policy, also serving a period as interim chief executive officer, and prior to that working for Australian Pathology and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia.
She has extensive experience in policy development, advocacy, government relations, member services, projects, business development and management.
ALRTA national president, Scott McDonald, said Ms Smith was the right person to carry on the ambitious work program of the organisation and its state affiliates when she joined in early August.
The SunRice company has had to delay plans to complete a $17.5 million share buyback to take full ownership of its jointly-owned Papua New Guinea business, Trukai Industries.
Unplanned regulatory issues were blamed for postponing the deal's completion at the end of June.
SunRice is buying 34 per cent of the PNG rice processing and distribution company from Trukai's other joint owner, the Melanesian Trustee Services.
Meanwhile, the 10-seat board of directors will shrink to nine at SunRice's August annual general meeting when three grower director positions will be contested by four candidates.
Chairman Laurie Arthur and fellow directors Jeremy Morton and Julian Zanetta have re-nominated for positions, as has new board candidate Melissa De Bortoli.
Wilmar Sugar has openings for 43 new apprenticeships as part of its 2024 intake in the company's Queensland cane processing mills and bioethanol distillery.
Australia's biggest sugar manufacturer wants first year apprentices in the electrical, boilermaking, fitting and turning, and diesel fitting trades.
Openings include 19 positions at Wilmar's Burdekin factories, eight in the Herbert region, nine in Proserpine and seven at Sarina.
It is the second consecutive year more than 40 apprenticeship places have been offered - well above traditional intake numbers of up to 30.
Applications are invited from Australian citizens and permanent residents by July 23.
Agribusiness Australia is seeking nominations for its annual scholarship to encourage recent school leavers to undertake tertiary education in agriculture.
The 2023 Agribusiness Australia Scholarship is open to eligible secondary school students across Australia who may be considering studying full time for an agriculture-related degree or diploma next year.
The association's silver status member, Prime Super, sponsors the $3000 scholarship as part of Agribusiness Australia's aim to encourage students into a career in the sector to support agribusiness as a major contributor to the Australian economy.
Applications must be submitted by July 27.
Applications have opened for the 2024 RAS Foundation's JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications, offering media and communications students opportunities to gain practical work experience at leading rural media outlets upon graduation.
Now in its 15th year, the JB Fairfax Award is the only national, rurally focussed scholarship program of this kind in Australia, encouraging the next generation of rural voices within journalism.
It provides a unique opportunity to work with leaders in the rural media industry, with an impressive $10,000 scholarship to support further learning and placements.
The winner has the chance to intern at Australian Community Media's The Land newspaper, Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Landline, and in the media centre at the Sydney Royal Show.
Applications close on August 14. Details at www.rasnsw.com.au/foundation
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
