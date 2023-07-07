Farm Online
Major Sunraysia grape and citrus opportunity with a 1000ha to expand

By Mark Phelps
July 7 2023 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Bella Vista is an institutional scale irrigated horticultural opportunity in the highly productive Sunraysia region. Picture supplied

Bella Vista is an institutional scale irrigated horticultural opportunity comprising of 1775 hectares (4386 acres) near Euston in the highly productive Sunraysia region of south west NSW.

