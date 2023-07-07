Bella Vista is an institutional scale irrigated horticultural opportunity comprising of 1775 hectares (4386 acres) near Euston in the highly productive Sunraysia region of south west NSW.
Offered by Charlie Costa and family, the property is currently planted to 401ha (991 acres) of established table grapes and 121ha (299 acres) of citrus (oranges, lemons and mandarins).
There is also 1003ha (2478 acres) of development land suited to intensive horticulture such as table grapes, citrus and avocados.
The balance of the property is conservation and support land.
Bella Vista has been extensively developed to double drip tape and overhead spray irrigation with significant below ground infrastructure in place to support the next stage of development.
The property has secure access to irrigation water from the Murray River.
Water is supplied by three pumps that service two high-capacity 450mm irrigation pipelines supplying a 400 megalitre centrally located water storage.
On-farm infrastructure includes three modern packing sheds/cool room storage with a combined area of 5259 square metres, three pressure cool rooms with a combined capacity of 580 pallets, and 11 frost fans.
Bella Vista is expected to sell for more than $60 million. Expressions of interest on Bella Vista close with LAWD on August 10.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, or Erica Semmens, 0419 714 039, LAWD.
