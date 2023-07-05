Farm Online
ICMJ conference kicks off at Wagga Wagga

July 5 2023 - 12:15pm
Inspiring the next gen of red meat leaders
The ICMJ National Conference has kicked off at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga this morning, inspiring and educating the next generation of Australian red meat industry leaders.

