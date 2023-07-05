Mistletoe is a 40,922 hectare (101,120 acre) rolling term lease being offered with a more than 4000 head Brahman cattle herd, including 2023 season's weaners and calves.
Offered by Reg and Beverly Pedracini, the property located 15km from Georgetown has been in family for 100 years.
Mistletoe was originally taken up by Beverly's grandfather Ben Platte in the early 1920s.
The property is divided into 12 main paddocks plus holding paddocks supported by an extensive laneway system joining the two sets of cattle yards.
The country comprises of mainly goldfields mineralised soils, which has creek frontages and rises into granite ranges.
Grasses include black and white spear, forest Mitchell and an abundance of seca stylo.
There is also a healthy stand of native grasses and a good body of summer herbages and legumes.
Timbers include bauhina, quinine, bloodwood, eucalypt and box.
There are two large sets of steel cattle yards. In addition, there are squares surrounding the majority of the permanent waters.
The well watered property has a frontage to the Etheridge River including 34 permanent water points plus bores, springs and numerous creek systems.
The average annual rainfall at Georgetown Post Office is 760mm (30 inches).
Structural improvements include a large workshop and machinery shed plus numerous other sheds and a molasses tank. There is also a main homestead, managers house and staff quarters.
Contact Luke Westaway, 0413 408 953, Ashley Naclerio, 0400 448 679, or James Coates, 0427 333 007, Stockplace Marketing.
