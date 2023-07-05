Farm Online
Georgetown property Mistletoe offered with more than 4000 cattle

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
July 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Mistletoe is being offered with a more than 4000 head Brahman cattle herd, including the 2023 season weaners and calves. Picture supplied
Mistletoe is a 40,922 hectare (101,120 acre) rolling term lease being offered with a more than 4000 head Brahman cattle herd, including 2023 season's weaners and calves.

