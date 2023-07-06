Push to fill 91,000 jobs in regional Australia amid rising cost of living

More than 91,000 regional jobs are on offer across Australia and it's more than just a shot at a cheaper house and better lifestyle. It's about making a difference in your communities.
The regional jobs bonanza comes as new research reveals one in five city workers are dissatisfied with their job and three in five say their salary isn't enough to keep up with the rising cost of living, according to the Regional Australia Institute (RAI).
With $1.7 billion in untapped wages in the regions the RAI is launching a recruitment drive to support those looking for a fulfilling and better-paying regional job.
RAI spokesperson Laureta Wallace said the vacancies were created in a perfect storm of COVID-19, freezing migration, huge industry growth and a surge in demand for services after regional Australia's population grew by 70,000 during the pandemic.
The RAI's recruitment drive is also tackling misconceptions about life in the country.
"We still hear from people that there's no jobs in the regions and we also hear there's no professional jobs and both of those things aren't true," Ms Wallace said.
"One of the things that's changing but not fast enough is people feel their salary and career progress will be a sacrifice for the better property value and quality of life, well that's increasingly not true at all.
"The job in the regions is not just getting a cheaper house and a slower pace of life but it's also making a difference - you're not just a number, you're actually having a material impact on people."
Sydneysider Ellie Bigwood packed one suitcase to take back home to the family farm in Western Australia when COVID-19 hit.
Three years later and now living and working in the Pilbara city of Karratha she has no plans to return.
"I feel more connected to the community here - it's a really young, vibrant city," she said.
"If you want to walk your own path and do something differently then that's what the regions can offer - which is really exciting for those daring enough."
The RAI has partnered with SEEK to host every regional job opportunity on its Move to More website.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.