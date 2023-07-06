Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Push to fill 91,000 jobs in regional Australia amid rising cost of living

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
July 7 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 91,000 regional jobs are on offer across Australia and it's more than just a shot at a cheaper house and better lifestyle. It's about making a difference in your communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.