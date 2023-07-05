Farm Online
Brett Lee in to smash Australian avocados in India

Updated July 6 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
Celebrated cricketer Brett Lee is going in for Australian avocados in India. Picture supplied
Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee is set to take on India once again, this time to promote Australian avocados in what is a potentially major market for popular fruit.

