Brett Lee in to smash Australian avocados in India

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee is set to take on India once again, this time to promote Australian avocados in what is a potentially major market for popular fruit.
Now an international cricket commentator, businessman, author and philanthropist, Mr Lee has also signed on as an Australian Avocados ambassador and will soon be spruiking the attributes of avocados on various media platforms in India.
The former fast bowler will be delivering positive messages about Australian avocados, sharing their virtues in terms of taste, nutrition and versatility.
Light-hearted in its approach, the campaign will feature Mr Lee in the orchard, in the kitchen and at home relaxing. His genuine love of avocados is set to encourage consumption of avocados at all meal times.
The campaign comes after Australia recently secured market access for trial consignments of Hass avocados into India.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the cricketer is the perfect match for the Australian Avocados marketing campaign in India.
"He is something of an icon in India, where in addition to his cricketing exploits he starred in a Bollywood movie, wrote and recorded a popular song and has appeared on numerous prime time television talk shows," Mr Mr Fifield said.
"Who better to encourage our Indian consumers that Australia is best when it comes to avocados, and what perfect timing given the Australian Government's announcement this year that Australian hass avocados can be exported to India."
Mr Lee said he is looking forward to telling people why Australian avocados should be their first choice.
"Throughout my career, I've known how important it is to fuel my body with good food and it is why I am so excited to fuse this with my special connection to India and its unique culture," Mr Lee said.
"I look forward to championing the great taste, quality, and versatility of Aussie avocados at home and abroad."
The campaign is funded by growers through Hort Innovation, using industry levies and is launch across India later this month.
Antony Allen, an avocado grower from The Avolution headquartered at the Brisbane Markets, said being able to enter the Indian market with the endorsement of Brett Lee will let Indian consumers know that Australian avocados are of high quality.
The new market access is underpinned by more than $3 million in initiatives by Hort Innovation into research and development to support the export of the fruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.