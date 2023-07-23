Moongana draft is quality-packed from the first lot to the last

Moongana stud principals Cyril and Denise Gauld have selected 28 polled, 19 homozygous polled, and five horned bulls for their 2023 sale taking place from midday on Wednesday, August 30. Picture supplied

An even line of 52 high-quality bulls has been catalogued for the 18th annual Moongana Santa Gertrudis Sale being held at the Rolleston Dip Yards from midday on Wednesday, August 30.

Moongana stud principals Cyril and Denise Gauld have selected 28 polled, 19 homozygous polled, and five horned bulls for their 2023 sale which they consider to be the best draft of bulls, from start to finish, they've chosen to date.

"These are easy doing bulls with lots of growth and bone, and exceptional temperament," Mr Gauld said.

"First sons by Brookside Anzac will be offered this year. He's producing a constant type of soft bulls. We'll also be offering another outstanding line by Moongana Magnitude. 10 Magnitude sons sold last year to average $27,400 with his two top priced sons selling for $65,000 each."

Mr Gauld said feedback from Moongana clients indicates that the bulls they offer at the sale are fit and ready to go out and work, having been prepared on oats and that the calves produced are a consistent type.

"Our bulls sell to a large area of Queensland, from the Gulf country through to Central Queensland and Roma, west to Longreach, and into all other states and the Northern Territory."

He considered their 2022 sale result to be "exceptional".

"Given the record average being set at $22,865 there were still bulls for every budget with 18 per cent of the draft selling for $10,000 or less."

BREEDING WINNERS

The Gaulds run their breeding program on 1214ha of country on Bethlee, 10km west of Drillham, purchased 21 years ago, and a further 607ha on Wilgadale, 3km north of Dulacca, which they bought seven and a half years ago. Both properties are undulating and consist mostly of brigalow, belah, and bottle tree country with a bit of lighter terrain throughout.

The family purchased their first Santa Gertrudis heifers in 1968 and established the Moongana stud enterprise three years later.

"What I like about Santas is their weight for age and doing ability. They're fertile females that make good mothers with plenty of milk."

The Gaulds sourced their initial heifers from Jack Semple, Braeview stud, and Louie Gitsham, Roling Hills stud. In 1971 they bought their first Santa Gertrudis bull from Talleyrand Pastoral Company, Longreach, at the 1971 Rockhampton Santa Gertudis Sale.

"In 1979 a bull was purchased from King Ranch, who had a big impact on our stud. In 1990 a bull was imported from Nine Bar Ranch, USA, and again in 1992 from Grey Rocks Ranch.

"More recently we purchased semen from Philip Couch, Valley Mills, Texas, in the US. All our breeders are from a grading up program we commenced in 1971.

"We aim to breed fertile and feminine females and masculine bulls with plenty of bone, breed character, and exceptional temperament."

Bulls offered at the Moongana Santa Gertrudis sale sell to a large area of Queensland, from the Gulf country through to Central Queensland and Roma, west to Longreach, and into all other states and the Northern Territory. Picture supplied

SALE DAY PARTICULARS

Those who are unable to attend the Moongana Santa Gertrudis Sale in person can bid from home via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.

The Gaulds welcome inspections of the sale draft any time via appointment pre-sale day, and all the bulls will be available for inspection at Rolleston from Monday, August 28.

This year the Gaulds will be extending their offer of free delivery from Rolleston to Springsure, Emerald, Capella, Clermont, Alpha, Moura, Taroom, Injune, Roma, Mitchell, Morven, Augathella, Tambo and Blackall.

The sale catalogue will be on the Moongana Santa Gertrudis website and the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association of Australia website from late July. Video of the individual lots will be available from early August also on the Moongana website and the Elite Livestock Auctions sale page.

Hard copies will be posted out at the end of July. Please contact Cyril and Denise Gauld on 0429 620 243 or gauldcd@gmail.com or via the Moongana Facebook page if further information is required.

For enquiries please contact selling agents at GDL: Mark Duthie, 0448 016 950, or Sam Clark, 0429 518 218, or CQ Livestock & Propertys' Gavin Colwell, 0409 820 820.