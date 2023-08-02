Animal welfare driving productivity, consumer expectations

Proactive Queensland milk producer Paul Roderick says animal welfare has increasingly become core business for the dairy industry as farmers recognise both the productivity benefits and consumer expectations of food production.
Mr Harris, who with his family milks up to 400 cows producing some three million litres of milk a year on Tredegar Park at Harrisville in south east Queensland, also serves as a board member on Dairy Australia.
"I reckon dairy has always been at the front of the wave in recognising community expectations when it comes to animal welfare," Mr Roderick said.
"It's well recognised that animals that are treated well are more productive.
"Here (Tredegar Park) animal welfare starts day one with the calves receiving colostrum and that sets them up for a good, healthy life.
"It is the focus right through the heifer stages and into the milking herd."
Tredegar Park also has a very successful long term relationship with the University of Queensland's vet school, based at the nearby Gatton campus.
Under the commercial arrangement, the farm provides a teaching venue for vet students who are required to gain invaluable practical experience as part of their formal training.
All husbandry procedures including vaccinations or those requiring pain relief are handled by the supervised UQ students using the latest technology available.
Mr Roderick said a big advantage of the relationship was the students gained exposure to the dairy industry as a whole and, in particular, a good understanding of the subtleties of the Tredegar Park herd.
"The arrangement had proven extremely beneficial in the management of calves and for the reproductive program on the Tredegar Park herd," he said.
"They come on to the farm really informed, which ultimately make problem solving a little bit easier."
The Tredegar Park herd fed a total mixed ration including paddock grazing and silage.
The herd is calved year with a focus on March and through winter and spring, with an aversion to the hotter and more humid summer months.
Mr Roderick said he was excited about the future of the dairy given the developments in technology.
"Genomic testing is probably as big a game changer as AI (artificial insemination) was to my father's generation in the 1970s and 80s," Mr Roderick said.
"We can now get the same information out a small calf that is equal to seven years of traditional breeding.
"We're able to look at longevity, heat tolerance and even sustainability measures including methane output.
"Add all that to sexed semen and the future looks really exciting with productivity gains that will hopefully keep dairy farmers in the business and profitable in the future.
Mr Roderick said despite the decline in milk production, there were opportunities for investment based on capital from investment funds and industry expertise.
"In Queensland we have a deficit of milk production," he said.
"Queenslanders still want milk and Victorians still want to move to Queensland so I think there are great opportunities for growth but it will require significant capital."
