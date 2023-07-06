Farm Online
'Murray Darling Basin Plan buybacks could be avoided by 1000GL of projects'

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
July 7 2023 - 6:00am
Some of the savings already exist and only need to be recognised by the government, farm groups say. Picture by John Hanscombe
Farmers have tabled 1000-gigalitres of water saving projects to the government, in a desperate bid to avoid another round of water buybacks.

