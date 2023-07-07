A recent report into Australia's young producers claims they will "create narratives" towards authenticity, sustainability and inclusivity, and boost future career pathways.
The AgriFutures Australia released a report in May on young people's perspective of Australia's future in agricultural and rural industries.
University of Sydney Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Advanced Studies student Jenna Wright said the preferred future included ensuring sustainable production and farm safety.
"It includes lifting up producers worldwide to ensure no one is left behind, no matter what country or background they are from," she said.
"It is about having more of the world invested in agricultural processes, not just outcomes.
"We all care about strengthening the industry, driving change, and including more unique voices.
"We care about ensuring the success of all industry areas, whether we have a passion for them or not, because we all have a passion for Australian agriculture overall."
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, University of Melbourne student Macey Holland, Serpentine, said there were three key issues she believed the industry needed to address, including social satisfaction, economic outlook and environmental concerns.
"When I finish my degree, I want to pursue a career involving trade and sustainable resource management," she said.
"A main goal of mine is to educate those who are not familiar with farming or farm-related practices and promote the agriculture industry with honesty and transparency."
The report claimed the Horizon Scholars believed there was a need for a strong and singular voice that connected Australian agriculture's story, and the industry needed to change its narrative.
A strategy included moving the narrative from "conservative, boring, and purely profit-driven" to showcase stories about "innovation, change, and sustainability".
It claimed the narratives would help change public perspective.
The Horizon Scholars also proposed to create a platform allowing educational facilities to easily access agricultural information.
One scholar said they wanted to see 20 per cent of Australian schools include a compulsory agricultural subject at Year Nine by 2030, and another said they wanted to see 80pc of schools teach agriculture.
The report included 10 examples to invest in young people, which included mentoring programs, youth advisory committees, scholarship programs, leadership development programs and more.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.