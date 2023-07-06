Thousands of revellers in outback Queensland have boot-scooted their way to a new world record for the largest Nutbush City Limits Dance.
More than 5000 people danced the Nutbush at the Birdsville Big Red Bash, beating the previous record of 4,084 participants that was set at last year's festival.
All proceeds from the Nutbush extravaganza are going to the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
American signer Tina Turner wrote the original tune to commemorate her rural hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee in 1973. She died in May.
It comes just a day after festival goers were herded into the shape of Australia to break the world record held by Romania for the largest human image of a country.
The world record attempt on July 4 raised nearly $75,000 for type 1 diabetes research non-profit JDRF.
The family friendly Big Red Bash festival is estimated to bring $15 million in economic benefit to regional and outback Queensland.
The renowned local bakery in Birsdville is reporting daily sales of close to 1,500 curried camel pies and 900 coffees as festival goers travel through to the iconic event.
Australian rock band Icehouse performed to a crowd of around 11,000 people earlier this week. Kate Ceberano, Shane Howard, and The Angels also feature on the star-studded country music lineup.
Known as the world's most remote music festival, the outback town of Birdsville is usually home to a population of around 110 people.
