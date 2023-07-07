They look like something out a science fiction movie and they are revolutionising horticultural production overseas.
The future of the fruit industry is happening in Chile, where apples are being picked by robots driven by artificial intelligence.
The technology is the result of a partnership between Tevel, an Israeli robotics startup, and Unifrutti, one of the main global players in the fresh fruit market.
Tevel's autonomous harvesting system was deployed in Unifrutti Chile's apple orchards from March to May, harvesting several varieties of apples and picking the highest quality fruit efficiently.
Tevel's autonomous harvesting technology addresses workforce issues by utilising advanced Flying Autonomous Robots for precise, gentle and efficient fruit picking.
The robots are powered by AI, computer vision and machine learning algorithms.
The harvesting system features eight Flying Autonomous Robots mounted on a ground harvesting platform.
Throughout the harvesting operations, Tevel made significant strides in the overall system performance and selective picking to ensure the harvesting of the highest quality fruit.
The fruits picked by the robots and delivered to onboard bins were subsequently sent to Unifrutti's packing facility for detailed data analysis, which demonstrated the system's ability to successfully perform selective picking as well as minimise bruising.
READ MORE:
Unifrutti general manager in Chile German Illanes said the company was thrilled to embrace Tevel's advanced autonomous harvesting technology.
"As agritech plays a vital role in the future of Unifrutti and our industry, we see this partnership with Tevel as a significant investment in the future of the fruit industry," he said.
"Together, we are driving progress and setting new standards for excellence."
Tevel CEO and founder Yaniv Maor said his organisation was excited to partner with Unifrutti in bringing "the future of agriculture" to Chile.
"This partnership is a testament that Tevel's technology is the most cutting-edge solution for growers who want to elevate their harvesting to the next level," he said.
"This marks a major milestone in the industry's transformation towards adopting robotics and automation. Unifrutti is exactly the type of early adopter grower, pushing the boundaries of robot-ready orchards and welcoming new technologies. We are grateful for their support and belief in our vision.
"This partnership is significant because it brings together two leaders in the agriculture and technology industries to address a critical challenge facing fruit growers worldwide."
Meanwhile, back in Australia the sector is also embracing technology, with training farm staff using virtual reality equipment, employing robots to move fruit containers and wearing exoskeletons to support physical labour all being explored.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.