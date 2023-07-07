Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Watch

Robot technology is leading the horticulture sector into the future

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They look like something out a science fiction movie and they are revolutionising horticultural production overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.