Farm Online

Big bank commits to zero closures over the next three years

By Jacob Shteyman
July 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Bank has pledged to keep all its remaining regional branches open until 2026. (Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS)
Commonwealth Bank has pledged to keep all its remaining regional branches open until 2026. (Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS)

The stream of bank branches leaving country communities may be drying up after Australia's largest banker committed to zero closures for the next three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.