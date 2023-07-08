Farm Online

Study examines why kangaroos never made the leap to Asia

By Nick Gibbs
July 8 2023 - 1:00pm
A study has examined why Australia's unique marsupials such as the kangaroo never made it to Asia. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
There is a new explanation of why Australia's unique marsupials such as the kangaroo and koala never made it to Asia, whereas other species were successful in travelling from north to south.

