Dairy farmers keen to educate the public with open day

Understanding soil dynamics is at the heart of the Eggert family's organic farming operation on New South Wales' Mid North Coast.
Educating people, especially children, about how to best achieve a sustainable farming future has become a passion for Chris and Ann Eggert.
Mr and Mrs Eggert supply Norco, Australia's largest and oldest dairy co-operative, with milk produced on their 200-hectare farm at Wauchope.
They are Norco's biggest organic milk supplier.
Mr Eggert is a fourth-generation farmer, continuing the traditions of his great grandfather.
Mr and Mrs Eggert met at the University of New England in Armidale. They moved onto the family farm 24 years ago when they married.
Mr and Mrs Eggert have three boys - Lachie aged 20, Jimmy 18 and Billy 13. This year, Jimmy joined the farm, making him a fifth-generation dairy farmer.
Mr Eggert's parents continue to help on the farm with general farm work and assist in milking the herd of 200 cows.
Although Mr and Mrs Eggert have been dairy farmers for 24 years, their pathway to organic accreditation began with other commodities.
They decided to try their hand at organic farming 12 years ago first with pigs, then with farming for organic egg production.
They make all their own compost, from cow manure which they mix with hay or sawdust to use as fertiliser.
They are also strong advocates for recycling to improve the farm and environment.
Mr Eggert said there is a society perception that cows are bad for the environment. However, cows actually put carbon in the soil which improves the environment in the long run.
"Healthy soil means healthy plants and animals which results in healthier products and milk for consumers," he said.
Mr and Mrs Eggert have established a grazing rotation and through diversifying their pastures they see healthy soil with a lot of worms.
It also prepares the land to be resilient to floods and droughts.
For 22 years the Eggert family has been following a path of education and sustainability.
A decade ago they started doing the Hastings Farm Gate tour, where they open their farm to education tours for schools and the community.
Mr Eggert said that during Covid the school tours had to cease, but they are hosting an average of one farm tour booked per month, with 40 to 100 students in attendance.
"Many of the children on our tours, have never had the chance to visit a farm before.
"We provide them with the opportunity to experience something entirely new and different.
"When we have a tour booked, we keep 10 cows aside for children to experience milking and they are surprised to learn milk comes from a cow and not a bottle at the supermarket.
"After milking we take them over to the chickens and they get the opportunity to collect fresh eggs.
"I also dig into the soil and talk about where the nutrients come from and how important it is to look after the environment, for our cows to produce milk with high quality fat and protein content."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.