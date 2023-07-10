Strong demand for heavy machinery across Australia led records to fall at a recent End Of Financial Year sale.
Ritchie Bros, one of Australia's largest auction houses, has revealed its recent EOFY auction resulted in record total sales, as well as its highest number of buyers, sellers and registrations.
In last year's Ritchie Bros EOFY sale more than $55 million of equipment changed hands, busting a long-held Australian industrial auction record.
But this year that record was well and truly toppled, with sales of $63 million.
Ritchie Bros APAC sales director Cody Watson said the auction eclipsed all expectations.
"Reaching a gross transactional value of $63 million is an exceptional achievement," he said.
"This remarkable success can be attributed to the high demand for heavy machinery across Australia and the trust both buyers and sellers place in Ritchie Bros."
The auction attracted about 4150 online bidders from more than 30 countries, showcasing the international appeal of the event. The United States accounted for the highest number of international bidders, with 65, followed by Canada with 42.
But, the overwhelming majority of assets were purchased by Australian buyers, highlighting continuing demand for heavy machinery across the country.
The state with the highest number of bidders was Victoria, with 1619, followed by NSW with 1004 and Queensland with 840.
The auction also achieved a record-breaking number of buyers, with 956 purchasers acquiring premium equipment and trucks across the transport, construction and agricultural industries. The highest number of buyers came from Victoria with 406, followed by South Australia with 224 and Queensland with 222.
Internationally, equipment went to New Zealand, Jordan, UAE and the US.
The auction also brought strong interest from sellers, with a record-breaking 407 consignors.
Highlights from prime mover sales included a 2023 Kenworth W900SAR Legend, which sold for $465,000, and a 2021 Kenworth T909, that made $440,000.
Looking at tipping trucks, a 2017 Volvo FMX13 made $380,000, while a 2014 Kenworth T409SAR sold for $235,000.
Top trailer sales included a 2013 Drake 4 Rows of 8 trailer that sold for $435,000 and a 2013 TRT 4 Rows of 4 that made $222,500.
Construction equipment highlights included a 2016 Cat 730C2 Ejector that fetched $420,000 and a 2016 Cat 745C, selling for $405,000.
Highlights for agricultural equipment included a 2017 John Deere S680 combine sold for $250,000, a K-Line 2995P 9.5m Speedtiller Powerflex that made $105,000 and a 2015 Massey Ferguson 7615 tractor, fetching $94,000.
Vehicle and light truck sales of note included a 2020 Toyota HiLux sold for $69,000 and a 2014 Scania G480 that made $141,000.
Ritchie Bros APAC marketing director David Fanning said the 2023 EOFY auction not only shattered sales records with AU$63 million in sales, but also demonstrated the event's evolution into the premier auction event in Australia.
"The increasing participation of buyers and sellers showcases the industry's recognition of the opportunities provided by Ritchie Bros EOFY events," he said.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
