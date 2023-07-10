Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Ritchie Bros EOFY sale a record breaker with buyers spending up

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
July 10 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The EOFY sale yarding for Ritchie Bros in Brisbane. Picture supplied
The EOFY sale yarding for Ritchie Bros in Brisbane. Picture supplied

Strong demand for heavy machinery across Australia led records to fall at a recent End Of Financial Year sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.