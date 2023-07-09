The head of Victoria's dairy farmer body says the mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct has introduced a new "paradigm" to the industry.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing, Colac, said the code and a shrinking milk pool had introduced major changes to the industry.
'We just have to find what is the best size for the milk pool, where everyone can extract value," he said.
"I've been asking the question for a little while and I don't think anyone really knows what the answer is."
Mr Billing, who farms in south-west Victoria, intends to milk a herd of 400 cows this season, supplying Australian Consolidated Milk.
"It's not a bad outcome, given that we need to maintain the price at farmgate because of our cost pressures," he said.
"It demonstrates there is still a fair bit of competition for milk, in a pool that has shrunk a little bit in the last couple of years."
He said "at this point" there would be fewer step ups, this season.
The introduction of the Dairy Code in January, 2020, brought a paradigm shift to the industry.
The mandatory Code sets down the rules for the sale of raw milk to processors.
"What we are seeing is the processors are sharing the risk a bit more evenly, instead of putting it at farmgate with a lower opening price then stepping up," he said.
"The code gives us more certainty at year's start.
"In some milk producing areas [overseas], farmers are being paid below the cost of production and that's certainly not something we want to see again in Australia."
Rural Bank analysis found farmgate milk prices for this season opened at historic highs, with initial offerings averaging about $8.92 a kilogram milk solids.
Rural Bank's analysis identified that by the end of June, offers from major processors lifted to an average of $9.36/kg MS or 11.8 per cent higher than the average for last season.
Freshagenda director Steve Spencer said estimated opening prices for the season ended up averaging between $9.35-9.40/kg MS.
Mr Spencer said the larger processors like Fonterra, Bega and Saputo all fell in the $9.20-9.25/kg MS range, pulling the average down.
"Whether we see more depends on whether all the undecided milk has been shaken loose, but there is no money in it for several product streams at these milk prices," he said.
"Yes, processors are feeling pain - the cost of milk is only 3pc lower at this stage and the market is returning 20-30pc less than a year ago, depending on product mix.
"Then you have other cost increases to be absorbed."
Mr Spencer said processes like drying milk into ingredients was highly unprofitable.
"The dairy market may start to improve later this, or early next, year but that will be a relatively muted recovery unless there is a seismic boost in demand," he said.
"That seems unlikely, even in China.
"Demand is damaged in many markets due to inflation."
Rural Bank Agribusiness Southern Victoria regional manager Troy Anderson said strong farmgate prices and positive seasonal conditions provided optimism for a profitable season ahead.
"Good returns will likely see production stabilise after consecutive years of decline in the face of labour shortages and increased input costs," he said.
"Australian dairy prices appear to be increasingly disconnected from global conditions with contracting local production increasing the threat of imports."
Significant increases in farmgate prices were unlikely, due to current prices already back to last season's record close.
"While there is some expectation that Chinese demand will return in the coming months, sufficient global supply and the broader global economic downturn will weigh on any potential upside," he said.
"So global prices are not anticipated to rise significantly above average in the next six months.
"This will, in turn, limit Australian processors appetite to step up farmgate prices moving forward, but competition to secure supply is likely to see farmgate price offerings average around the $9.40-$9.80/kg MS range."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
