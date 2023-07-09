Farm crime in the spotlight

The University of New England has commissioned a survey into farm and rural crime, and aims to provide a comprehensive snapshot of all farm crime across Australia.
One of the survey leaders, Dr Kyle Mulrooney, said it was important for farmers and farm and station workers to participate in the voluntary survey about farm crime in Australia.
"Farm crime is considered to be crimes that affect farming operations," he said.
"This includes incidents of crime that impact on the function of the pastoral, agricultural and aquaculture industries."
In June, police in the Goulburn Valley intercepted and charged two people from Western Australia after they took a tractor for a 'joyride'.
Dr Mulrooney said participants were not expected to provide identifying information about themselves in order to participate in the survey.
"The survey is designed to understand your experiences and perceptions of farm crime; your attitudes towards the policing of and criminal justice responses to farm crime and; your awareness and implementation of crime prevention measures," he said.
The survey is available through this link.
The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) is urging farmers to have their say on the impact of farm and rural crime through the Australian Farm Crime Survey.
VFF president Emma Germano said the survey aims to provide a comprehensive snapshot of all farm crime across Australia.
"This is the first national survey to have been undertaken in two decades and the results will provide invaluable insight into farm crime across Australia," she said.
"Livestock theft in Victoria alone has hit a 10 year high, costing farmers a staggering $6.7 million dollars last year. We know farm crime is underreported, so the real figure could easily be much higher.
"Whether it be theft involving livestock, farm equipment or property damage and illegal trespass, farm crime has an enormous financial impact and can be a terrifying experience for farming families and staff, which can't be tolerated."
Ms Germano said the results of the survey would be used to advocate for greater resources and awareness campaigns to combat farm crime.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
