Dairy industry leaders lobby for best trade outcome

Australian Dairy Farmers and cheesemakers have been campaigning against Geographic Indications proposal, and Dairy Australia has provided support to Australian negotiators about the issue.
Negotiations on the Australia-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have been going on since 2018.
It is entering the final stages as both sides look to conclude the deal by the middle of this year.
A round of negotiations took place in Canberra in February. The 15th round was held in Brussels during April.
Australia's Trade Minister, Murray Watt, recently said a trade deal needed with the European Union needed to be favourable for Australia.
Dairy Australia in partnership with Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) and the Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) engaged in a comprehensive public awareness media campaign to highlight the significant costs and risks an EU-style Geographical Indications (GIs) system would pose on Australian Dairy.
GIs are a type of intellectual property, similar to a trademark.
They're a product name that has a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation due to that origin.
Under this proposed system popular Australian cheeses will no longer be known by their household names (feta, parmesan, haloumi etc).
An extensive campaign was carried out that provided a platform for the industry to raise the issue.
Dairy Australia would like to recognise the efforts of ADF president Rick Gladigau, Giorgio Linguanti, from That's Amore Cheese, and Mauro Montalto, from Floridia Cheese, for speaking out on the issue during this campaign.
Giving in to the EU's GIs demands will have a significant economic impact, one which will flow back to the farmgate and fundamentally change the Australian specialty cheesemaking landscape.
Dairy Australia estimates the direct cost of an EU-style GI system to industry is $77 million-$95 million per annum in the first few years of implementation.
The impact on the industry will have flow-on effects, with Gross Regional Production across Australia decreasing by $220 million and 650-1000 jobs in the dairy industry at risk.
Dairy Australia has maintained strong connections with the Australian negotiation team and will continue to engage and provide support during the key stages of the negotiation to ensure a favourable outcome is reached.
For more information on the Australian-European Union Free Trade Agreement visit dfat.gov.au/trade/agreements/negotiations/aeufta
