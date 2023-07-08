Farm Online
Dairy industry leaders lobby for best trade outcome

By Dairy Australia
July 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Australian Dairy Farmers and cheesemakers have been campaigning against Geographic Indications proposal, and Dairy Australia has provided support to Australian negotiators about the issue.

