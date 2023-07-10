Farm Online
UNE's Jonty Hemmingway the top meat judge for 2023

July 10 2023 - 12:00pm
ICMJ 2023's top meat judges Jonty Hemmingway and Sarah Hamblin. Picutre: ICMJ.
The 2023 ICMJ National Competition has wrapped up in Wagga Wagga with Jonty Hemmingway from the University of New England taking out the title of Australian meat judging champion individual.

