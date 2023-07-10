The 2023 ICMJ National Competition has wrapped up in Wagga Wagga with Jonty Hemmingway from the University of New England taking out the title of Australian meat judging champion individual.
Jonty finished 18 points ahead of Sarah Hamblin from the University of Queensland, with a total score of 1178 out of a possible 1250 points, one of the highest scores ever achieved.
Her stellar performance also helped UNE secure victory as 2023 champion team overall, ahead of the University of Queensland who finished runners up for the second year in a row. UNE were last champions in 2006.
This year's competition also included industry participants for the first time.
Signature Beef's Megan Bauman top scored in the overall industry category while Emily Lavis from Mort and Co finished runner up.
ALSO SEE:
ICMJ President Dr Peter McGilchrist said the spirit of competition was alive and well during this year's event and the training students had put in in the lead up to the contest was evident in the results on the day.
"I was very proud to see the UNE team take home the win this year, but I was impressed by of all of this year's contestants for putting in such an outstanding effort across the two-days of competition," he said.
"It can be quite daunting for many first timers to step into the chillers with the pressure of the clock and the number of classes they have to judge, but they all did a fantastic job.
"The best advice we can give them is: don't overthink it, judge it as you see it and have fun."
The top 15 individuals in the competition were narrowed down to a team of 10 who will go on to another ICMJ event in September where they'll take part in further professional development opportunities and industry tours.
They'll be joined by a second contingent of students called the Coaches XI, selected for their leadership skills, dedication and their potential to have a positive impact on the red meat industry.
From that group, five will be chosen in the Australian ICMJ team to tour the United States in January next year and compete on the US meat judging circuit at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
The meat judging competition was the final component of the ICMJ National Conference hosted annually by Charles Sturt University and Teys Australia, Wagga Wagga, before winners were announced at last night's Gala Awards Dinner.
The five-day conference program also included seminars and presentations from industry leaders, Q&A panels, interactive carcase workshops, a careers expo and social events.
More than 130 participants from eight Australian universities and eight industry companies attended the event as well as a team of nine students from the University of Wyoming in the United States.
ICMJ activities are supported by foundation partners Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processor Corporation.
It is also supported by conference partners including Teys Australia, Coles, JBS, Australian Pork Limited, Australian Poll Dorset Association, AACo, Australian Meat Group, Aus-Meat, Fulton Market Group, Angus Australia, Kilcoy Global Foods, Rimfire Resources, Fletcher International Exports, Charles Sturt University, Gundagai Lamb, Rivalea Australia, Beef Central and AllFlex.
More than 3,000 people have taken part in the ICMJ program over its 33-year history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.