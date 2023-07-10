Farm Online
TMA reports slip across the board for Australian tractor sales year-to-date

Paula Thompson
Paula Thompson
July 10 2023 - 5:30pm
Decreases have been recorded across Australia for tractor sales year-to-date.
Tractor sales have continued to fall from the heady highs of 2022, and are down across the board year-to-date.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

