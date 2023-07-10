Tractor sales have continued to fall from the heady highs of 2022, and are down across the board year-to-date.
While sales were generally steady in June, overall for the year, purchases are well back.
National sales in June were about 2500 tractors delivered, about 60 fewer deliveries than the same month last year. The year-to-date (YTD) figure is 16 per cent less than the same period last year.
The small under 40 hp (30kw) category took the hardest hit in June, and was down 8pc for the month.
For the other categories, the 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range had a small rise, up 2pc for the month and 17pc behind YTD; the 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was down for the month by 3pc and is 20pc behind YTD and larger end 200 hp (150kw) plus range slipped slightly, down 2pc for the month and 5pc behind last year.
South Australia, which has been experiencing generally favourable seasonal conditions, was one of the strongest performers in June, and sales were up 9pc for the month.
The only other state to experience sales growth for the month of June was Queensland, up 1.9pc.
But YTD, all states were down, with Victoria and Tasmania both down 24pc, NSW back by 17pc, WA 13pc, Qld 11pc, NT 10pc and SA 6pc.
June marked the end of the Temporary Full Expensing Program introduced by the Federal Government during the Covid pandemic.
Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said the program assisted the industry to not only continue to operate during this difficult period but to prosper through it.
"The TMA has been concerned that the termination of this program would cause problems for the industry and lobbied the Government for relief for those customers that ordered equipment but due to the prevalent supply chain issues were unable to take delivery before June 30, however we were unsuccessful," he said.
"It remains to be seen what the full impact of the end of this program has for the industry particularly given the ever-increasing predictions of an El Nino weather pattern likely to dominate Australia for the next 9 to 12 months."
Sales of combine harvesters remained strong with in excess of 200 units delivered in June. This is well ahead of the same time last year, up 78pc.
Baler sales dipped in June, down 11pc but remain 10pc ahead on a YTD basis.
Sales of out front mowers had another strong month, up 24pc on the same time last year.
The TMA is holding its annual conference in Sydney on Wednesday July 19, with speakers covering a range of topics from the state of the industry to recruiting and retaining workers.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
