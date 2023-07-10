Shooters want to help the South Australian government achieve its ambitious plan to eradicate feral deer in the state by 2032.
Rising populations of introduced deer are worrying governments right around the country but only South Australia has made public its eradication aim.
Authorities estimate there are about 40,000 feral deer in the state, mostly concentrated on the Limestone Coast, The Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula.
A recent report warned the state's feral deer population could explode to 200,000 in the years to come.
Eradication in government-speak to said to be a reduction in the deer population to under 1000 animals.
Across the border in Victoria, on one official estimate there are more than a million feral deer across the state.
The Invasive Species Council says deer are probably Australia's worst emerging pest animal problem, causing damage to the natural environment and agricultural businesses.
Most states have launched deer culling programs but experts say their numbers are far outpacing control efforts.
A draft national feral deer action plan was released late last year, saying in the past 20 years, Australia's deer population has risen from 200,000 to upwards of two million.
In South Australia, the government plan to eradicate feral deer has been met with opposition from shooters.
The government says about a third of tits feral deer population needs to be culled annually to stop numbers rising.
Shooters Union South Australia president Peter Heggie said his group's issue with the government plan was not eradicating feral deer, but that recreational hunters and volunteer pest controllers were not invited to be part of the solution.
"There are approximately 50,000 licensed hunters in South Australia who would be extremely glad to deal with the feral deer problem at no charge to the government," he said.
"In fact, the government would probably make some money charging an access fee for the state forests etc the deer are hiding in.
"Another benefit would be the shooters can harvest the meat from any deer they take, filling the freezer with organic, free-range protein and feeding their families in the process. Given the skyrocketing cost of living, I'd have thought the government would love to be supporting an initiative that helps feed South Australians for less money."
Mr Heggie expressed his continued frustration that the government appeared to be going out of its way to avoid letting licensed shooters and volunteer pest controllers be part of the solution.
Mr Heggie said employing a pair of professional shooters up in a helicopter costs about $75,000 per day.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
