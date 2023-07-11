Farm Online
Bureau of Meteorology puts El Nino at 70pc chance

By Don White, Weatherwatch
July 12 2023 - 9:00am
The world's weather patterns are slowly grinding towards a new El Nino event. The United States already acknowledges it exists while the Australian Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 70 per cent chance of it developing in the coming months, based partially on the fact that sea surface temperatures remain warm in the western tropical Pacific which, in turn, has meant that the south east trades have not yet dropped off to the extent normally expected in ah El Nino event.

