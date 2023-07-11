Bureau of Meteorology puts El Nino at 70pc chance

As far as other atmospheric indicators are concerned, sustained changes in wind, cloud and broad-scale pressure patterns towards El Nino-like patterns have not yet developed, so the atmosphere is yet to join the SSTs in an El Nino event. In addition, as mentioned last week, large areas of Australia remain surrounded by above average SSTs, especially around northern and eastern Australia. This is providing a scenario rarely seen with developing El Nino events. Nevertheless, there remains a high degree of confidence that a full El Nino is likely in the coming months but there is a chance we could still see an El Nino event that is a little moderated by the warmer SSTs in the western Pacific.