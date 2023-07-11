The decision to install synthetic carpets in more than 600 rural New Zealand schools rather than championing homegrown wool has sparked controversy.
NZ's Ministry of Education last week announced it had awarded the lucrative carpet tender to global manufacturer Milliken Group, an American-based company, prompting significant backlash from the wool industry.
Campaign For Wool NZ general manager for advocacy Tom O'Sullivan said both the Campaign For Wool and NZ Farmers were very disappointed with the government's decision, especially considering the government often promoted their agenda around the need to protect the environment and deal with climate change.
"Many New Zealanders will view this decision as very hypocritical by the government," he said.
The government has placed significant regulations on the farming community to help meet there environmental goals so this would have been a perfect way of 'walking the talk' on policy.
The New Zealand government has argued that the synthetic carpet was recyclable and passed the fire retardancy test but Mr O'Sullivan said the reality is only about five per cent of carpet is recycled and NZ doesn't the infrastructure to handle it.
He also questioned what products might have been applied to the carpet to allow it to pass the fire retardancy test.
"This story has really resonated with the NZ public so we believe our strong advocacy on these matters is holding the decision makers to account," he said.
"We aim to continue to collaborate with other wool stakeholders to continue to do this.
"We are also keen to work proactively with the government to ensure wool products are readily available and specifiable for future tenders."
Within Australia, crossbred wool accounts for more than 19 per cent of production as the trend towards meat sheep grows, but brings in under 5pc of the total value of the national wool clip.
Recent Australian Wool Innovation market intelligence highlights the struggle faced by the broad wool industry, with 26 to 30-micron prices still around the 300c/kg mark, compared with a rising shearing cost of $9 to $10 per head mark at full contract rates.
Wool Producers Australia CEO Jo Hall said the organisation sympathised with our New Zealand wool growing neighbours in regards to the decision.
"This would be a very hard blow for Kiwi growers, who like our growers, are currently experiencing a severe slump in prices for wool, particularly for broader wool which is ideal to make carpets and is grown in abundance in NZ," she said.
"Governments around the world are very quick to point out their sustainability credentials and aspirational goals, so it makes no sense in this environmentally aware society that a government would choose synthetics over natural fibres, particularly in terms of woollen carpets which are sustainable, durable, odour and dirt resistant, provides insulation and really importantly is fire resistant.
"Surely these attributes would tick many boxes for the requirements of any materials used in schools."
"We heard recently at the IWTO Congress how hard Kiwi woolgrowers are doing and the sustained transition out of sheep, with a staggering loss of 2,684 sheep every day for the last 20 years in New Zealand.
"Government decisions like this do nothing to instil confidence in an already stressed industry."
"At a time when woolgrowers globally need a boost, this would have been a win-win situation for the New Zealand government to support their domestic wool and manufacturing industries while meeting their often touted sustainability credentials."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
