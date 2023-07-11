Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Sheep pricing winter lift may have begun

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 12 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some positive signs have been seen in the sheep meat market following a tough few weeks. Photo- Darren Howe.
Some positive signs have been seen in the sheep meat market following a tough few weeks. Photo- Darren Howe.

Sheep prices may have begun their winter rally at last, following prolonged market pressure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.