The tightrope all farmers are walking right now

Producers across most agriculture commodities are walking a precarious tightrope at the moment, bracing for a looming El Nino but avoiding being spooked into acting too hastily on a dry that might not eventuate.
How the season is playing out is also very much a story of two worlds, with southern parts saturated while most of Queensland and areas of Western Australia are still well below average in the soil moisture department.
While the World Meteorological Organisation has officially declared El Nino to be underway, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology is taking a careful approach and holding the 'alert' mode in place.
The BOM does, however, have the majority of Australia's chance of exceeding median rainfall from now until September at moderate to very low - that is 50 per cent or less.
Because that forecast is coming on the back of a situation where rainfall so far through winter has defied expectations, it is playing havoc with decision-making and sentiment, farming sector leaders say.
Record June rainfall totals were recorded in parts of Victoria and South Australia, while central parts of Australia have also experienced unseasonal rainfall.
What has fallen in Queensland in the past fortnight has been a boon for some crops but by and large nowhere near enough to turn fortunes around or stop livestock sell-offs.
Rain since the start of June has soothed a fair bit of concern in the grains arena.
Rabobank's July Agribusiness Monthly says wheat prices continue to trend higher, particularly in NSW and Queensland, and Australian prices are now on par with the global benchmark Chicago Board of Trade.
Grain consultant Lloyd George, Ag Scientia at Hampton in Victoria, said sentiment was mixed across the grain sector.
"Southern areas are off to a fantastic start to the season but the situation becomes more variable the further north you go, where the El Nino effect is stronger," he said.
"In the NSW Central West, some areas are ok but much of the NSW north and west remains unplanted and is now unlikely to be planted - farmers have run out of time."
In Queensland, some very dry areas in the south-west and the Darling Downs received between 15 and 30mm. Mr George said crops in those regions would benefit.
The dryer conditions had now been factored into the market and combined with old crop supplies being tight, northern prices would remain firm, he felt.
Barley shipments were already coming in from WA and SA to service Darling Downs feedlots, he said.
Whether the 'money rain' arrives in September and October for crops remains the key watch factor, with disaster still very much a possibility.
New season milk prices were down slightly on the previous year but were now locked at levels that would support farm margins, Rabobank reported.
There has been growth in milk production in NSW, WA and Tasmania and Rabobank is expecting mild growth to continue in the 2023/24 season, supported by ongoing profitability.
Dairy Connect farmers' group president Graham Forbes, Gloucester in NSW, agreed there would be growth on individual farms but made the point that a large number of dairy farms continue to exit the industry.
"So the overall milk pool may actually show steady decline this year," he said.
"There doesn't seem to be the appetite for strong investment in this industry and very few new people are coming in.
"When a traditional dairying family finishes up, seldom does the business get passed on."
While Victorian dairies had been blessed with plentiful rain, most dairying areas from southern Queensland through to Bega on the NSW South Coast were now drying off fast, Mr Forbes reported.
ALSO SEE: Dairy's 'new paradigm' milk pool
Cattle prices across most of the national indicators have lifted slightly, or at the very least tracked sideways, on the back of rain over the past few weeks across beef-producing regions of NSW, southern Queensland, Victoria, SA and south-west WA.
Rabobank's Angus Gidley Baird said while this rainfall may be enough to give producers a bit of confidence and therefore support cattle prices currently, it was clear there was a degree of concern on the producer side of the market about future weather conditions.
"While this exists, we believe prices will remain volatile and soft," he said.
Rabobank also reported slaughter volumes in Queensland and NSW were now running close to the five-year average, while Victorian slaughter numbers were down 27 per cent. This comes despite the understanding that Victorian cattle numbers are quite high.
"Perhaps plants in the north are pulling cattle up from the south," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
Cattle Australia deputy chair Garry Edwards said a number of cattle operations had indeed prepared for dry times that hadn't eventuated - although he made the point it was still early days in terms of the forecast El Nino.
"A number of people have chosen to lighten numbers early," Mr Edwards said.
"We've seen a lot of stock enter the market that wouldn't normally be there at this time of year and that additional supply has had a downward impact on prices.
"The latest front does appear to have had some immediate impact on prices though, with some positive uplifts seen.
"We'd hope for some market stability over the coming months but at the end of the day, it's weather-driven and none of us can predict that."
Mr Edwards said there was certainly an element of cautiousness throughout the cattle game at the moment, with many taking a 'wait and see what spring brings' approach.
Sheepmeat prices across the board continue to fall, with restocker/feeder lamb prices suffering the largest drop.
Rabobank suggests softening lamb slaughter volumes from here may help stabalise the price decline, however it says weaker consumer demand should be factored in.
Mixed farmer Leo Herbert, Karrawarra at Eurongilly in NSW, said despite the big talk of El Nino, this autumn had been one of the wettest seen in his region.
"That has really affected the store stock people, many of whom sold early thinking a bad season would come," he said.
The saturated conditions were now playing havoc with feed quality and stock health, southern sheep people have reported.
Mr Herbert said it was very hard to plan or predict prices in the sheepmeat business at the moment.
"We forward sell lambs where we can but generally you have to sell when the article is ready to go," he said.
"Our budgets on lamb prices from the start of this year are falling short by as much as $30 a head."
The Herberts also trade cattle and have been able to buy in more numbers, given the additional feed and the lower cattle market.
"There are different aspects to it but overall it's fair to say the El Nino talk has blindsided people," he said.
The wool market continues to fall, with the Eastern Market Indicator dropping 5.8pc month-on-month for June. Fine microns have seen the largest fall.
Rabobank says soft demand remains the key factor underpinning the currently bearish market sentiment, with China's economic recovery still weaker than expected halfway through 2023.
Rabobank associate analyst agriculture commodities Edward McGeoch said the Chinese manufacturing sector was 'one to watch'.
"After the sector showed positive signs of growth from January through March, with the Purchasing Managers Index jumping well above expectations, May and June results indicate consecutive months of contracting growth in the sector," he said.
"As China is our key export destination, there will be minimal price upside if we continue to see a softening of demand in the Chinese manufacturing sector."
Big incidents including another ammonia pipeline blast due to the Ukraine-Russia war, Europe reimposing import duties on ammonia and urea and the Dutch natural gas price reference hike have not been strong enough to revert the downward trajectory of farm input prices, Rabobank's report says.
The bank's analysts say that will only change when demand exceeds supply and current stocks.
Rabobank farm inputs expert Vitor Pistoia said most prices for agrochemical ingredients had declined during 2023.
For example, Chinese glyphosate was down 45pc this year alone, he said.
"However, some agrochemicals might show a different consumption rate soon. Brazilian demand for dicamba, for example, might surge in the coming months as the next soybean season approaches.
"On the other side of the Southern Hemisphere, resistant GMO varieties are on the rise in the upcoming crop."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
