Halter virtual fencing prompts push to change Victorian electric collar ban

July 10 2023 - 6:00pm
South-west Victorian farmers watch a herd of cows grazing an area controlled by a virtual fence. Picture supplied
South-west Victorian dairy farmers have learnt about the potential benefits of virtual fencing to manage herd grazing and movement during a New Zealand study tour.

