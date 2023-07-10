South-west Victorian dairy farmers have learnt about the potential benefits of virtual fencing to manage herd grazing and movement during a New Zealand study tour.
Farm consultants Angus Drummond and Fiona Smith organised and led the tour of the SW Farm Business Discussion Group (SW FBDG) to Christchurch New Zealand.
One of the highlights was visiting a large farm of 1800 cows using Halter collars on three herds, prompting a suggestion to lobby the state government to allow their use in Victoria.
DemoDAIRY Foundation funded six south-west Victorian farmers to be part of the tour, which also looked at:
Mr Drummond said there was a lot of interest in the Halter collars.
"The farmer took us to a 59ha paddock of kale and fodder beet and simultaneously moved two large groups of animals, at either end of the paddock, up to the eating face from either side of the paddock," he said.
"All cows moved quietly, none broke out and crossed the virtual fence and then after a while the herds were moved back again, with no fuss."
Mr Drummond said farmers might want the virtual fencing but the price was currently prohibitive.
"They are a very powerful tool and the demonstration showed there was no evidence of cruelty," he said.
"The two herds were very relaxed and happy to take and obey the sound cues given to them.
"We need to be lobbying the Victorian Government to allow these collars onto our farms."
Mr Drummond said the collars had reinvigorated the farmer's interest in the herds and pasture management.
"The app allows for pasture allocation and as the area is drawn into the app, it shows the pasture kilograms of dry matter per cow allocated and the rotation length the herd will be on," he said.
"The farmer can review the grazed area throughout the day and allocate more feed if required without needing to run a new strip fence."
Timboon, Vic, farmers and SW FBDG participants Matt and Renee Whitehead, who were supported by DemoDAIRY Foundation to join the tour, said it was a real eye-opener.
"It got us thinking about the impact government regulations can have on farming for better or worse," Mrs Whitehead said.
"We wanted to see different farming systems and how they are managed and it was interesting to learn about the Halter collars."
Mr Whitehead said he had been following the Halter collars for a couple of years.
"It was nice to see them at work," he said.
"We could save a heap of labour by using them."
They would support a push to the State Government to legalise their use in Victoria.
"The cows respected the collars and the farmers respected what was expected of the cows," Mr Whitehead said.
They thanked DemoDAIRY Foundation for the opportunity and recommended other farmers seek support for similar study tours.
"It's always worth looking a bit further than your fence to see what's going on," Mr Whitehead said.
DemoDAIRY Foundation is keen to support south-west Victorian dairy farmers to improve their knowledge and advance their careers.
