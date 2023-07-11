Farm Online
Home/News

Last piece of a Rutherglen district farm offered for sale after 100 years

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The final piece of a North-East farm is being sold just as the family celebrates a century of ownership. Picture from Elders
The final piece of a North-East farm is being sold just as the family celebrates a century of ownership. Picture from Elders

A family is selling the last piece of the Rutherglen district farm they bought a century ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.