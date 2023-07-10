Farm Online
2023 Malanda Show Dairy champ shown by English family

By Lea Coghlan
July 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Supreme champion cow Long Lanes Narcissus with former owner Rodney Hartin, Long Lanes, and current owner Jerry English. Photo by Lea Coghlan
A Jersey cow has been crowned 2023 Malanda Show supreme champion cow.

