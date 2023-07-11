Farm Online
Australia cements role as largest sheepmeat exporter as national flock grows

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
July 11 2023 - 1:00pm
The outlook for Australia's meat sheep sector is strong, according to the latest MLA sheep projections.
Australia is set to strengthen its grasp as the world's largest sheepmeat exporter as the national flock swells to its highest level in sixteen years.

