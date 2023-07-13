New season lamb prices to be measured with new indicator

A new seasonal pricing indicator for new season lamb has been developed to give producers greater market insight.
The indicator will be added to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting System in coming months.
The new indicator has been born out of industry consultation in 2022 and will be reported daily from August 1 to early February period each year.
MLA senior markets information analyst Ripley Atkinson said the new indicator had been created following a broader indicator review process, that involved speaking to producer bodies, peak industry councils and analysts.
"Because the supply of new season lambs to market is quite seasonal and they're an integral part of that spring flush selling season, we wanted to recognise them in their own individual indicator and provide that more specific insight," he said.
"For those producers looking at selling the saleyards, having that understanding of where those young season lambs are at will be quite handy.
"During the spring flush period where those lambs born during winter are reaching weights ready to be sold, this will provide producers with really valuable data for their selling decisions.
"We know the indicators go down to a saleyard level so you will be able to get that data and insight around potentially which saleyard to sell into, which is going to give you the best return if a number of saleyards are an option for a producer."
Mr Atkinson said resourcing constraints meant the indicator would not be launched by August 1 but would be implemented before the end of the year.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
