New season lamb prices to be measured with new indicator

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 14 2023 - 8:00am
A price indicator for new season lambs will be introduced by Meat & Livestock Australia.
A new seasonal pricing indicator for new season lamb has been developed to give producers greater market insight.

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

