An Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) report has found Australian grain are managing climate change successfully.
In spite of declining growing season rainfall and higher temperatures climate adjusted productivity is on the rise, with the adaptation of new technologies and practices helping offset the tougher growing conditions.
The ABARES figures show climate adjusted productivity in Australia's broadacre industries grew by 0.6 per cent per year on average between 1988-89 and 2021-22.
In the grain industry, regarded as one of the most climate exposed primary industries, climate adjusted productivity increased 1.4pc per year on average, compared to a growth rate of 0.9pc not adjusted for climate and weather effects.
ABARES executive director Jared Greenville said the result demonstrated how Australian farmers had adapted to negate climate change.
"Significant advancements in technology and management practices were essential in achieving this result and we need that to continue," Dr Greenville said.
Meanwhile ABARES also confirmed the ongoing consolidation of the ag sector with telling stats regarding farm size.
In the three years to 2021-22, the largest 10pc of broadacre farms produced around half of total output, while the smallest 50pc of farms produced around 10pc of total output.
"An important consequence of this structural trend is that industry level farm performance is increasingly driven by the performance of the largest farms," Dr Greenville said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
