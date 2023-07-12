Farm Online
Home/Beef

Don't get hung up on the EYCI: MLA's Jason Strong

By Jason Strong
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cattle market is operating the way it should, writes MLA's Jason Strong.
The cattle market is operating the way it should, writes MLA's Jason Strong.

This year is very different year to 2022, especially in the cattle market. In 2022 the herd rebuild was very much alive as Northern Australia received its first above-average wet season since 2016.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.