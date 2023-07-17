The need to significantly increase the sheepmeat quota into the European Union has been flagged as an important aspect to reaching a free trade deal.
It comes after Australia and the European Union failed to conclude talks on the planned free trade agreement, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously commenting that a deal would have to give Australian primary producers greater access.
Australia's current sheepmeat and goat meat access to the EU comprises a 5,851 tonne country specific combined sheepmeat and goat meat tariff-free quota.
Access above this quota attract import duties of 12.8pc plus up to 3.1 Euros per kilogram, restricting above quota opportunities.
In comparison, the recently struck New Zealand EU FTA will see NZ sheep meat exporters gain an additional duty-free quota to the EU growing to 38,000 tonnes over six years, adding to their existing duty-free WTO quota access to the EU of 125,769 tonnes.
Sheep Producers Australia CEO Bonnie Skinner said she would hope that Australian sheep meat exporters would be afforded a quota that would allow them to be more competitive with New Zealand.
"What we're seeking is commercially meaningful market access for our products," she said.
"We're genuinely committed to our agricultural so I think continuing to negotiate what that first offer has come back as is a priority for us... at the moment we haven't accepted the EU quota that's been put on the table.
"We're looking to compete on the same or similar terms that that European countries and companies do when they trade with Australia."
Ms Skinner said Australia's current access is fairly small and it was important that it be increased to give Australian sheep meat exporters greater opportunities.
"Compare it to New Zealand's access quota and it's more than ten times what Australia gets and they were filling it to around about 60 or 70 per cent roughly each year," she said.
"Even their underutilised portion is more significant than what Australia's total quota volume has been.
"They offered some tonnage in the first couple of rounds and it still doesn't meet what our expectations would be in terms of improving that access."
Ms Skinner said it was important that the government keep going back to the negotiation table until a suitable deal was struck.
Wool Producers Australia CEO Jo Hall said the organisation congratulated the government for backing Australian farmers.
"The whole idea of a free trade agreement is that there are beneficial outcomes for both sides so with that as the guiding principle, the government has been clearly directed that that's industry's want," she said.
"We would sooner request that the government walks away than see perverse outcomes at a farm gate level eventuate under any trade deal."
At present about five per cent of Australian wool exports go to EU countries.
During the initial submissions period for the EU FTA in 2019, Wool Producers flagged concerns about the possible inclusion of references to animal welfare and antimicrobial resistance in the A-EU FTA sparking unwarranted practice changes and increased production costs for woolgrowers.
"Our position to the government is that we won't accept any agreement where there's equivalencies in standards around a number of issues," Ms Hall said.
"We know that the government has been advocating for Australian industries and producers so we see that as a positive."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
