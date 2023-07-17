Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Bigger sheepmeat quota important in EU FTA

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheep and wool producers say it's important that the government gets it right with the EU free trade agreement.
Sheep and wool producers say it's important that the government gets it right with the EU free trade agreement.

The need to significantly increase the sheepmeat quota into the European Union has been flagged as an important aspect to reaching a free trade deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.