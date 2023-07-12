The national winter crop continues to track surprisingly well in the face of a tough weather outlook, in spite of dry spots in north-west NSW and the northern WA cropping belt.
Markedly wetter than expected conditions have much of Victoria, southern NSW and South Australia looking the goods, although there are some small-scale problems with waterlogging in places such as the Western District in southern Victoria and the south-east of South Australia.
Western Australian crop prospects are generally reasonable, if patchy and Queensland has had timely rain to shore up its crops.
The major problem zones include north-western and far western NSW from Nyngan north to Mungindi on the Queensland border and the Geraldton port zone in WA.
But in the south, a further healthy band of rain in the past week has growers reassessing their management options in light of improved yield prospects, although the long-term weather outlook remains for dry conditions in the critical spring period.
Craig Henderson, Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group president and farmer at Wilkur, in the northern Wimmera and Werrimull in the Millewa, said conditions were ideal at present.
"We're in low rainfall zones in both areas we crop and both have received really good rain over the past month and a bit and are looking exceptional, it is exactly how you would want it for this time of year," he said.
"Even at Werrimull, where you don't expect too much rain, there have been very healthy tallies for June which we hope will be a benefit later in the season if it dries off."
"Obviously there is a very strong push from the Bureau (of Meteorology) for a drier than average season and we're conscious that could kick in at any time so any moisture we get will be welcomed."
Lloyd George, AgScientia principal, said overall the nation was faring relatively well, given the negative forecasts from the BOM in autumn about an El Nino-influenced dry season.
"I think most people in the southern regions, even in WA, although it is a bit more patchy, would well and truly take the situation they're in now given what the outlook was saying in May," he said.
However he said the predicted dry conditions were in full swing in other parts of the country.
"It is a different story as you head north, however, especially in north-west NSW."
"We're looking at big areas that won't get planted in the far west of NSW from Nyngan right up through places like Walgett up to the border to Mungindi and that could mean 1.5 million hectares that either doesn't go in or if it has been planted will have very low yield potential."
He said the rest of northern NSW was marginally better, but still not exceptional, while in Queensland the timing of the falls has been near ideal.
"Combined with the good subsoil moisture the Queensland crop is ticking along OK at present."
Meanwhile Mr George said world grain markets had shed value over the past three weeks, with weather premiums being wound down after timely rain and news that Russia continues to export big volumes of grain in spite of the conflict in Ukraine.
A US Department of Agriculture report from June 30 threw a curveball to the market with a big step up in corn plantings, making this year's area the largest since 2013.
The increase from the March to June reports was the largest since 2007, reflecting timely rain in critical parts of the corn belt.
"That has had an impact on feed grain but also has dragged wheat down slightly with it," Mr George said.
On the flip side, soybean area has been marked down 4.5pc year on year, with farmers switching out of soy and into corn on the back of both dry conditions at planting and falling soybean prices.
Mr George said the big drop in area which Mr George said would be supportive for oilseeds.
While international prices have dipped in recent weeks to give up June gains made on the back of US and European dryness locally prices have remained relatively unchanged, with the Clear Grain Exchange reporting increased buyer activity in the new financial year which was supportive of prices.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
