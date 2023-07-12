Farm Online
Barley tariffs set to continue for another month as China requests more time

Gregor Heard
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 10:32am
There looks to be a further roadblock in the way of resolving the ongoing trade issue with China in regards to barley. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Australian barley producers' hopes of an imminent resolution to the ongoing barley tariffs in China have been dashed, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirming further delays in the conflict resolution process.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

