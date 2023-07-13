Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Interact Analysis report shows global uptake of electric tractors set to be low

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
July 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Only 5pc of tractors used globally are forecast to be electric by 2030. Source: Interact Analysis
Only 5pc of tractors used globally are forecast to be electric by 2030. Source: Interact Analysis

Appetite for electric vehicles is continuing to rise, but the skyrocketing uptake of EVs by drivers is not tipped to be mirrored in agricultural machinery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.