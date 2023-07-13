Appetite for electric vehicles is continuing to rise, but the skyrocketing uptake of EVs by drivers is not tipped to be mirrored in agricultural machinery.
Data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries shows sales of battery electric vehicles in Australia is close to 10 per cent.
But a new report from UK-based Interact Analysis shows that even in seven years time, global electric tractor uptake is tipped to be only half that figure.
"From our own research at Interact Analysis we forecast that uptake of battery electric tractors will be slow," senior research director Alastair Hayfield said.
"Even allowing for early adopters, the intense duty cycle of many tractor applications, the lack of charging infrastructure and the high upfront cost will prevent many farmers from buying them.
"Only 5pc of tractors sold globally in 2030 are forecast to be fully battery electric."
Mr Hayfield said as most agricultural emissions do not come from machinery, it could be argued whether battery electric tractors were a worthwhile investment for farmers.
"The top source - enteric fermentation or cow burps - represents 40pc of total GHG emissions from the agricultural sector, followed by manure left on pastures, and the use of synthetic fertilisers," he said.
"Emissions from machinery don't even make it into the top 5, so it is worth asking if changing the powertrain of agricultural machinery to emit less pollution is the best way to reduce emissions from the sector?"
Mr Hayfield said other considerations that could result in low electric tractor uptake were machinery being relied upon heavily to perform in all weather conditions, as well as needing to be reliable, ready to operate at any time and able to work for long hours.
"Asking farmers to replace their primary piece of mechanisation - the tractor - with an electric version may be a substantial challenge to how they operate and may not benefit the wider environment as much as other changes such as animal feed formulations that reduce enteric fermentation," he said.
Despite the challenges that tractor electrification faces, manufacturers and suppliers were developing commercial solutions and Mr Hayfield said this was for a range of reasons.
"As the cost of electric tractors decreases, there will be certain duty cycles - for example, light yard work - where there is a better cost of ownership to going electric versus continuing with diesel," he said.
"Many farmers have a focus on sustainability and preserving the environment. For some - particularly those who might farm organic produce - the use of zero emission equipment is part of a wider identity and commitment to their customers to be custodians of the environment.
"In some emerging markets - for example, India - access to diesel fuel in rural areas in poor versus access to electricity. Here, if there is no existing mechanisation, it may make more sense to use electric tractors.
"At Interact Analysis we think tractors will use a mix of powertrains in the future, with electric being one part, and a much greater part being engines that use biofuels or green hydrogen."
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
