Toyota HilLux is in no immediate danger of losing its crown as Australia's top-selling new car but appetite for electric vehicles has led a Tesla model to nip at its heels.
Data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) showed Australian customers took delivery of 124,926 new cars during June, the strongest result for the month in five years.
The result represented an increase of 25 per cent compared with June 2022 and an 8.2pc increase compared with the six-month period of January to June 2022. It is the highest June result since 2018.
FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said the continuing sales growth was encouraging, especially considering the ongoing issues relating to vehicle supply.
"The end of the financial year has traditionally been a strong month for vehicle sales," Mr Weber said.
"Indications from our members are that demand for new vehicles remains solid, but the supply is not yet at a point to meet this demand. To put it simply, if we could have landed more vehicles, this would have been a record June result.
"We will monitor the broader economic conditions and their potential to impact on vehicle purchasing decisions by fleets, businesses and families during the second half of this year."
Sales of zero and low emission vehicles continued to grow and make inroads in urban areas with 16.6pc being battery electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrid models.
Battery electric vehicles accounted for 8.8pc of June sales and make up 7.4pc of new vehicle sales during the first half 2023.
The Tesla Model Y recorded 5560 sales, making it the second highest selling vehicle behind the Toyota Hi-Lux (6142).
"The early adopters of the new powertrain technology continue to push up the sales of electric vehicles across the country," Mr Weber said.
"The steady introduction of new battery electric models across all model segments at more competitive price points is critically important as we deal with the challenges of supplying electric vehicles that meet business and personal consumer needs at prices the mainstream buyers can afford."
READ MORE:
Sales across every state and territory increased in June except for the Northern Territory which recorded 1085 sales, a reduction of 2.7pc compared with 2022.
Western Australia had the highest percentage increase with 33.2pc (13,073 sales), followed by Victoria 31.8 per cent (33,966).
Sales in South Australia increased by 28.3pc (7974), Queensland 27.5pc (28,029), the Australian Capital Territory 24.9pc (1856), Tasmania 22.3pc (1923) and New South Wales 15.6pc (37,020);.
Toyota topped the market with a total of 20,948 vehicles sold, leading Mazda with a margin of 11,242 vehicle sales and 9.0 market share points (9706 sales). This was followed by Hyundai (8215), Ford (7753) and Kia (7551).
Toyota HiLux was the highest selling model with 6142 sales followed by Tesla Model Y (5560), Ford Ranger (5334), MG ZS (3756) and Toyota RAV 4 (2858).
The passenger vehicle market was up by 1947 vehicle sales (10.6pc) over the same month last year, the sports utility market was up by 16,552 vehicle sales (31.5pc), the light commercial market rose by 4981 vehicle sales (20.9pc) and the heavy commercial vehicle market is up by 1472 vehicle sales (28.5pc) compared to June 2022.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.