Liberal is better than quick: Beef on the EU trade deal

By Shan Goodwin
July 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Free trade negotiations with the European Union will go back to the drawing board, with beef access a key sticking point.
Beef exporters say they view the high-value European market as a long-term venture and would prefer more liberal access to quick access.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

