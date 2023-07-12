Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Richard Gardner sustainability commitment drives asparagopsis trial work

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
July 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian dairy farmer Richard Gardner volunteered to be part of an asparagopsis feeding trial because he wanted to do something about climate change. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Tasmanian dairy farmer Richard Gardner volunteered to be part of an asparagopsis feeding trial because he wanted to do something about climate change. Picture by Carlene Dowie

Tasmanian farmer Richard Gardner has never been afraid to do things differently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.