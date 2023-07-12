Tasmanian farmer Richard Gardner has never been afraid to do things differently.
After all, together with wife Emily, he converted part of a 2400-hectare property in the heart of Tasmanian Merino country at Tunbridge to a 336ha dairy farm in 2014 and moved to once-a-day milking in 2020.
But it is on climate change and sustainability that he is determined to be at the forefront in ensuring his farm is part of the solution not the problem.
Mr Gardner's herd is playing a key role in testing asparagopsis seaweed as a supplement to help cut cow methane emissions.
He is also big on numbers. Data analysis is a fundamental part of his farm business approach as he works to create a low-risk profitable system.
He uses the Dairy Australia's DairyBase to crunch not just the farm's business performance but its carbon outputs too.
READ MORE: Know carbon footprint to cut costs
Sustainability is the key driver - for the business, the land, the people and the animals.
Mr Gardner was a Nuffield scholar in 2003, when he heard about the science behind climate change, which challenged his views. "I knew then that climate change was real, and coming," he said.
That also helped fire up his determination to bring irrigation to the Midlands area of Tasmania where he farmed Merino sheep and poppies, arguing water would reduce uncertainty from climate variability and allow higher value horticulture and dairy operations to operate into the region.
I have had a long-term interest in being able to do something impactful around climate change mitigation.- Richard Gardner
Pasture production is the priority for the 1250-cow dairy farm business, and the 1900-megalitre water right underpins that production.
"The dairying platform is completely irrigated - we budget on around 7ML/ha," he said. "We have a really secure grass-growing platform and that's one of the key attributes of this farm.
"It was one of the things that really appealed to me about dairying. Given the high surety water, I could create a really stable pasture production, which wasn't really reliant on climate."
Mr Gardner aims to utilise 14 tonnes of dry matter/ha from pasture. He is also aiming to reach one kilogram of milk solids per kilogram of liveweight to maximise milk solids/ha.
The switch to once-a-day milking was about having a system that was "easier on people and easier on cows".
"The reason we went to once-a-day milking was purely a business sustainability move," he said. "I was getting more and more concerned about keeping people on the place, keeping them engaged and motivated and happy. There was pressure on people and on the cows."
After three years, production at 348kg MS/cow is just 12 per cent below the last full season of twice-a-day milking.
The farm has a heavy focus on greenhouse gas emission reduction strategies. About 30pc of the farm area is native vegetation locked up for conservation management.
"I have had a long-term interest in being able to do something impactful around climate change mitigation," Mr Gardner said.
He has been involved in the asparagopsis trial in conjunction with Fonterra, the University of Tasmania and product developer Sea Forest since 2020.
He volunteered to be a part of the trial because he held reservations about how the dairy industry could cut its carbon footprint without reducing methane emissions.
He has conducted greenhouse gas emission audits on his farm for more than 20 years and had been aware of how improved efficiencies - such as with irrigation and better effluent management - had cut some emissions.
But he could not see how he could significantly address the issue of emissions without doing something about enteric methane.
Asparagopsis appeared to be the leading technology to do this.
To create the supplement fed to the cows, the asparagopsis is steeped in canola oil, so the active ingredient bromoform infuses into the liquid. This canola oil is then sprayed onto the grain fed to half cows in the dairy. A plain canola oil is fed to the other half to provide a control group for comparison.
The researchers are looking at a number of factors in the trial including any impact on cow health or performance and the safety of the milk, as well as the methane production reduction.
One of the challenges in a pasture-based dairy system has been measuring the methane levels on farm. Feed efficiency is the only real way to measure it. This has been done by measuring how much grass the cows eat - at times through detailed examination of grass consumption of smaller groups of cows.
"What we provide is a bona fide commercial farming operation," Mr Gardner said. "All the trials that we are doing have to fit in with our farming operation.
"We see our role as being an ongoing demonstration and on-farm trial site for methane reduction technology.
"We are doing asparagopsis now because that is the front runner, but if something else comes along, we might use that."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.