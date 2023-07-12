For years trade ministers have boldly declared they won't sign a trade deal unless it was in the interest of Australian farmers, and for the first time the promise was tested.
Support from the agriculture industry came in thick and fast as Labor walked away from the European Union free trade deal negotiations, refusing to blink in the face of the global goliath.
National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson has been involved in the negotiation since they began in 2018 and said the expectations between the two parties were a bridge too far.
"This is the first agreement that I've seen that really didn't deliver for any [Australian] commodities... in fact it would take our producers backwards," Ms Simson said.
"Some of the requirements of the EU agreement would have seen Australian producers incur an extra cost to deliver into that market."
Australia based its market access expectations on deals the EU has cut with similar agricultural nations such as New Zealand and Canada, but it's understood the EU's offer was not even close.
Some within the sector feared agriculture would be a sacrificial goat, but Assistant Trade Minister Tim Ayres said it was not a "deal at any cost" and the issue of agricultural market access was central to the agreement.
"I don't think people should be surprised by Labor's commitment to agriculture and to rural communities," Senator Ayres said.
"This just reflects we're a government that's focused on the substance of the issues, not on the politics and not on hyper-partisanship."
Sources close to the negotiations say the EU trade delegation believed the deal was ready to be finalised and the purpose of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's current European trip was to make the announcement official.
Trade Minister Don Farrell said walking away from the table does not mean the end of negotiations and plans to continue talks next month.
He still hopes to strike a deal by the end of year, but the EU Commission will be entering an election cycle and the issue may not be high on its agenda.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Australian had been "more than reasonable" throughout the negotiations.
"But we won't accept any offer that is put on the table," Senator Watt said.
"It's not just in our interest to get this deal done, the EU will benefit from greater access to our critical minerals for clean energy technologies, such as electric vehicles and batteries."
Nationals leader David Littleproud backed Labor's decision, brushing aside an opportunity to criticise the government.
"No, I'm not disappointed, it's got to be the right deal for us," Mr Littleproud said.
"We only export around $2 billion to the EU while they import around $6-billion worth of agricultural products. We need to make sure that the quotas are satisfactory."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues.
