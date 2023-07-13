The Australian dairy industry has set an ambitious target to halve food waste, in its ongoing push to be more sustainable.
It is the first Australian agricultural sector to take this step.
Food waste from the dairy supply chain had been identified as one of the six highest Australian food waste sources, Dairy Australia managing director Dr David Nation said.
The plan identified several causes of food waste in the industry:
On farms
In factories
In distribution and retail
In food service and households
Dr Nation said the dairy industry had been working to reduce food waste and extend shelf life of products for decades.
"This new commitment takes us much further, leading the agriculture sector on sustainability and setting a goal to halve food waste by 2030," he said.
"This plan will galvanise the sector to progress opportunities to solve our food waste challenges.
"It seeks to ensure that we maximise the number of people we can feed with, and the value derived from the dairy products our industry has worked hard to produce, while also reducing environmental impacts."
The Dairy Sector Food Waste Action Plan was developed by Dairy Australia in collaboration with the Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) and Stop Food Waste Australia.
Dairy businesses across the country provided input.
ADPF executive director Janine Waller said sustainability and good practices were important for dairy farms, dairy manufacturers, and for the future of the planet.
"Developing the Dairy Sector Food Waste Action Plan has given us unique insights into where, what, and how much food waste is occurring across the dairy supply chain, which is particularly important when we're managing the challenges of food inflation and a declining raw milk pool," she said.
The plan has identified 10 key actions to reduce waste:
Manufacturing
1 Monitor dairy food waste across the supply chain and establish industry working group.
2 Implement practices that prevent process wastes.
3 Investigate technology solutions that turn processing waste and packaged goods into animal feed.
4 Increase options for more dissolved air flotation sludge to be composted.
5 Increase awareness for more edible dairy food to go to food rescue sector.
6 Assess commercial feasibility of diverting excess whey to third-party processors in regional networks for conversion to value-added products.
Distribution/retail
7 Promote value of improving product labelling and storage advice of dairy food products.
8 Investigate technology platforms that can help reduce dairy food waste.
Food service/households
9 Behaviour change programs to support households minimise dairy food waste.
10 Research and development on potential use of micro-filtration and super chilling technologies to extend shelf life of milk and other dairy products.
Stop Food Waste Australia chief operating officer Mark Barthel said food waste was a $36 billion challenge in Australia.
If successfully implemented the initiatives in this plan would deliver significant economic, social and environmental benefits.
"Reducing dairy food waste across the supply chain can save millions of dollars annually," he said.
"Studies show that just a 1 per cent reduction in food waste could result in savings of up to $10 million for dairy manufacturers, which would increase their ability to remain competitive in local and international markets.
"The benefits of reducing food waste go beyond financial gains.
"Effectively preventing and managing dairy food waste can reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20pc, while also conserving water and energy and significantly reducing ecological footprint."
READ MORE: Food waste costs agriculture billions
The Dairy Sector Food Waste Action Plan aligns with the goal of the Australian Government and Australian Dairy Industry Council to halve food waste by 2030.
The Dairy Sector Food Waste Action Plan is available on the Dairy Australia website.
This project was supported by the Victorian Government's Circular Economy Business Support Fund as part of the Circular Economy Business Innovation Centre (CEBIC).
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.