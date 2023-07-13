Farm Online
China releases Brazilian beef; Asian stockpiles grow

July 13 2023
US cattle herds are starting to rebuilding, and the hope is that strips beef from key global markets Australia is selling to.
China has opened its doors to big tonnages of Brazilian beef that has been sitting on its wharves since the South American country confirmed an isolated atypical case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy in February.

