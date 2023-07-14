Farm Online
Early squatter's tribute to his wife is being auctioned in western Victoria on Saturday

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 15 2023 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
One of Victoria's earliest squatters, Cecil Pybus Cook (inset), built this church more than a century ago in the south-west to honour his wife. Pictures supplied
Another remarkable squatter's love story has come to light with the auction of an historic country church being held on Saturday in the south-west of Victoria

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

