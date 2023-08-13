Farm Online
Home/Beef

Droughtmaster Australia Next Gen prepares for auction

Kate Stark
By Kate Stark
August 14 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Droughtmaster Australia Next Gen committee alongside the 2022 Young Beef Producers Forum bursary recipients. Picture supplied
Members of the Droughtmaster Australia Next Gen committee alongside the 2022 Young Beef Producers Forum bursary recipients. Picture supplied

It's shaping up to be another great year for Droughtmaster Australia Next Gen with the committee preparing for their annual fundraising auction at CQLX Gracemere on September 12-13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Stark

Kate Stark

Editor, Tasmanian Farmer.

An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.