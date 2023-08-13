It's shaping up to be another great year for Droughtmaster Australia Next Gen with the committee preparing for their annual fundraising auction at CQLX Gracemere on September 12-13.
La Shae Droughtmasters stud principal and Next Gen president Lauren Finger said the auction will raise much-needed funding to support future educational events for members.
"In line with Droughtmaster Australia's strategic plan, we are looking to expand and broaden our assistance to South Australia and Western Australia," Lauren said, adding funds raised will also help cover youth camp participant fees.
Rising quickly through the ranks to now hold the title of president, Lauren said the organisation offers young producers a safe space to learn and ask questions about the industry.
"Being a young Droughtie breeder, I wanted to help others to understand the industry and engage with the same opportunities that I was lucky enough to have when I was younger," she said.
"Next Gen is an important part of Droughtmaster Australia because, if you're new to the industry and you're looking for some support, it offers you somewhere to go.
"It's great to be able to help them find a pathway and understand what help is available."
Lauren said proceeds from the upcoming auction would also support Next Gen members to attend the Young Beef Producers' Forum which will be held in Roma on November 16 and 17, with the cost of travel and accommodation paid for through the bursary.
"Next Gen provides bursaries and scholarships to young people in the industry and we're also looking at getting more people involved in cattle camps to help further their learning around handling and husbandry," she said.
More than $8,300 was raised at the 2022 auction with this year set to be bigger and better than ever.
Held at the CQLX Saleyards, Gracemere, the auction will be hosted in conjunction with the Droughtmaster National Bull Sale.
Lauren said those interested in joining Next Gen are welcome to attend the 'Drinks with Droughties' function on September 11 from 5:30pm at the saleyards.
"We're always thinking of new opportunities for young people to learn more about the industry and we would love people to get in touch and let us know if they want to be involved or if they have any new ideas they think could help."
For more, visit: droughtmaster.com.au or follow Droughtmaster Australia Next Gen on Facebook and Instagram.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
