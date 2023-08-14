The inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics Sale is set to become a fixture on the Droughtmaster Sale calendar.
A NEW multi-vendor Droughtmaster sale is set to hit the Scenic Rim in South-East Queensland this September with plenty of high quality genetics up for grabs.
Slotted for September 23 at the at the Silverdale Saleyards, the inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics Sale will be offering registered and herd bulls and registered females as well as lines of commercial females.
With a diverse range of Droughtmaster genetics from more than 30 studs throughout the southern corner of Queensland and Northern NSW involved, the sale looks set to become a fixture on the Droughtmaster Sale calendar.
SE Qld and Northern NSW are huge growth areas for Droughtmaster cattle and, with the demand for quality expanding the Diamond Genetics Sale allows a range of stud breeders, both established and new members, an ideal opportunity to showcase the best the breed has to offer in a multi-vendor sale.
With endorsement from Droughtmaster Australia, the sale ensures all animals presented to the auction meet stringent fertility requirements and breed excellence guidelines. Held at the Silverdale Saleyards, the modern livestock selling centre is perfectly situated for vendors and buyers alike.
Located on the Cunningham Hwy, the saleyards have a clearing dip which will allow buyers the ease and confidence of transporting bulls and females into clean country in Qld and Northern NSW on the same day as the sale.
Selling agents, Hayes and Co at Silverdale and Shepherdson and Boyd at Toogoolawah, are long-standing, experienced agents who understand their Southern Qld market.
If you are looking for quality bulls and females, check out the catalogue and head along to the inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics Sale on Saturday, September 23 at the Silverdale Selling Complex, 5380 Cunningham Hwy, Silverdale.
For more information about the Droughtmaster genetics on offer, visit: diamondgeneticssale.com or follow Diamond Genetics on Facebook.
For information about the sale, contact the agents: Peter Hayes, Hayes and Co on (07) 5463 8099, Vince O'Brien, Shepherdson and Boyd on (07) 5423 1284 or sale coordinators Justin Bowman on 0407 938 684 or Andrew Percy on 0408 335 951.
