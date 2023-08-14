Farm Online
Home/Beef

Diamond Genetics Sale set for September 23

August 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics Sale will take place on September 23. Picture supplied
The inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics Sale will take place on September 23. Picture supplied

The inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics Sale is set to become a fixture on the Droughtmaster Sale calendar.

A NEW multi-vendor Droughtmaster sale is set to hit the Scenic Rim in South-East Queensland this September with plenty of high quality genetics up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.