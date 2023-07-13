A new compost shed is housing dairy cows in South Australia allowing a streamlined process of milking, feeding and, in part, cleaning out twice a day.
Blyth, SA, dairy farmer Gary Zweck milks 250 head of Holstein cows alongside his wife Ros, son Justin and his partner Brydie, with capacity to milk 300.
The shed has been used for almost two years and is 100 metres long and 40m wide with enough height to allow machinery access.
The roof has a 22-degree pitch and is open at the top with a raised ridge cap to still provide cover but allow air flow.
"We push the feed up for the day and let the cows out to walk to the dairy," he said.
"We then power harrow over the compost and it takes about 10 to 12 minutes, and the flood wash has gone off to clear the section they feed from, all while the cows are being milked.
"When the cows come out of the dairy, they are coming back to a freshly made bed and feed pushed up.
"The tank at the top holds 45,000 litres of recycled water, gravity fed through 300 millimetre pipe and empties out in three minutes."
He said there was a fall of 1 per cent to get the flood wash to flow through the shed, which was adequate with the pressure from the tank.
"The cows will rest and chew their cud on the compost pad, which is recycled dried composted manure from the flood-wash system," he said.
"There is an earthen floor underneath and we used a side tipper to shift cow manure from the other end of the farm to in here and spread it around with a telehandler.
"The water from the flood wash will flow down into the trap and then the tank is fed into the pump to squeeze all the manure out of the water.
"The manure is then taken to the other side of the farm to be turned into compost, while the water flows into two ponds before being pumped back up to the gravity fed tank in a closed circular cycle."
Mr Zweck said the cows loved it and the cell count dropped to 60,000 when they swapped over to the shed system.
"Last month we averaged a bulk cell milk count of 108,000 with an average over the last year of 110,000," he said.
"We clean out the compost part of the shed once a year just to give it a refresh.
"But with power harrowing it doesn't need it more regularly."
He said it was an intense farming system across their 770 hectares.
"If we did graze cows we would only be able to do so for two months where production could be maintained," he said.
"So we crop everything with maximum dry matter production per ha, cut everything and bring it in to silage pits.
"It's just not practical to run a grazing system where you only have a 350mm average annual rainfall."
Mr Zweck has been using the Cow Manager program connected with ear tags since 2016.
"It monitors their heat through their eating behaviour," he said.
"When rumination drops, their activity rises and that is normally every 21 days.
"When a cow is eating their ear moves a certain way, when it's chewing it's cud, it moves a different way, when it's walking it moves a different way again, if it is more active it moves a different way again."
Mr Zweck runs an artificial insemination program based on genomic test results.
"When our herd was initially tested our highest Balanced Performance Index (BPI) cow was 160 and our lowest was -160," he said.
The top 25pc produced $800 worth of milk more than the bottom 25pc.
"We are chasing daughter fertility reproduction, udder composition as teat length especially with the robots coming was critical, and then stature - we are chasing average stature with strength," he said.
"You sort of have to pick on four traits to chase and stick to it so that you don't go off track."
He said by using genomic testing his farm profits were increasing as their BPI was currently 177 with the herd ranked 57 in Australia.
"You are milking better cows straight away, and the udders are a lot more even," he said.
"Our cell counts are low but that might be part of our system as well."
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
