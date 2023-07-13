Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Blyth dairy farmer Gary Zweck's compost system lowers dairy cell count

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
July 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Zweck, Blyth, SA, saw the compost shed idea on an overseas trip and thought it would be beneficial to implement on farm due to their rainfall.
Gary Zweck, Blyth, SA, saw the compost shed idea on an overseas trip and thought it would be beneficial to implement on farm due to their rainfall.

A new compost shed is housing dairy cows in South Australia allowing a streamlined process of milking, feeding and, in part, cleaning out twice a day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.