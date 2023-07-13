The Australian Dairy Farmers head has praised the federal government for holding the line on a planned free trade agreement with the European Union.
Australia and the European Union negotiators have failed to finalise talks on the proposed agreement.
A key sticking point is the EU's objection to Australian dairy and wine producers using geographic indicators such as feta and prosecco.
ADF president Rick Gladigau said he was concerned Trade Minister Don Farrell may have "chucked us under the bus," to get greater access for beef and sheep meat.
Mr Farrell said officials on both sides would continue to negotiate, intending to meet again next month.
"As we've said all along, Australia needs meaningful agricultural access to European markets," he told reporters in central Brussels.
"I'm optimistic that with some goodwill, some hard work, some perseverance, we're going to get there."
Mr Gladigau said it was a 50-50 as to whether or not a deal would be done.
"Our intelligence is there was a long way to go and it sounds like there is still a long way to go," Mr Gladigau said.
"I am happy he has held the line, I was getting a little bit concerned we might get chucked under the bus, if beef got something half reasonable.
"He has been saying he won't do a deal for a deal's sake, and he's stuck to it and held the line."
Mr Gladigau said he didn't care how long the government held out, before getting a deal.
"It's the whole GI issue, and I know other ag industries have GI's but not like we have got," he said.
"They want us to drop all the tariffs, but do the same restrictive practices themselves - it's real restrictive trade terms, in this one.
"Normally trade is about tariffs and quotas, this is about tariffs, quotas, GI's, sustainability and now deforestation - where does it end?"
He said the beef and sugar industries wanted to get their quotas to open up markets in Europe.
''For us, it's about trying to protect our industry - we have come out of some tough times and we want to grow the industry again but this could actually have the opposite effect, if we get it wrong."
Negotiations on the Australia-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have been going on since 2018.
Thomastown, Vic, cheesemaker Giorgio Linguanti agreed Mr Farrell had done the right thing in "sticking to his guns.
"It was better than bashed, I think he did right to hold onto his position - well done to him," Mr Linguantini said.
He said the European's compensation offer was poor, in return for a deal.
"We are already having an issue with customers in Singapore who don't want to buy our parmesan," he said.
Potential customers had raised questions about the use of the name.
"Singapore, a country that has been open before to all different kinds of products," he said.
"We can see it already is affecting our markets - when I am talking about parmesan, it makes me so upset."
He said the word parmesan didn't reflect the product Parmigiano Reggiano -" it's completely another word, it's a completely different pronunciation and composition.
"If you go to Italy and try to buy parmesan, nobody knows what it is," he said.
He said Mr Farrell was doing the right thing by Australia.
"Well done," he said.
Imposing geographic indicators would have a significant effect on the dairy industry and thousands of jobs, he said.
Julian Benson, co-owner of Apostle Whey Cheese, Cooriemungle, Vic, said while he didn't export cheese, subsidies to European farmers were distorting the market.
"My issue is the fact they subsidise their farmers over there and they are getting their product into Australia a lot cheaper than we can produce it for here," he said.
"Shops are saying it's from overseas, so you pay more, but the margin between what they are paying and what they are getting is a lot better than we can do.
"We will drop their names if they stop subsidising the products that come into our country - there has to be more of a level playing field, so to speak."
He said when the issue of geographic indicators first came up, Apostle Whey products, a blue vein cheese, Bolte's Bonanza, and a Brie won medals at the Australian Dairy Industry Awards.
Mr Benson decided to enter the cheeses in an international competition, where they won a gold and silver medal.
'We are doing just as good as they are, as far as quality of product," he said.
"What we produce is just as good as these international cheeses and our names as just as good as theirs are."
He said Australian farmers were not subsidised.
"That's why our farmers are so efficient - they have to be efficient, to make a dollar," he said.
But Mr Benson said a little humour went a long way.
The small cheesemaker named its award-winning soft cheese Southern Briez and its feta style Apostle Crumble, alluding to the fact only nine of the 12 Apostles rock formations remain. Several have collapsed since 2000.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.