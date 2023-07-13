Exclusion fenced south west property makes $6.1m

EXCLUSION fenced 47,100 hectare (116,384 acre) south west Queensland property Thargomindah Station has sold at auction for $6.1 million.
Offered through Adcock Partners in Brisbane on Thursday, the property comprises of mostly flat to gently undulating open grassland country timbered with mulga, box and beefwood.
There is also about 5665ha (14,000 acres) of frontage and floodout to the Bulloo River.
The sale price is equal to about $130/ha ($52/acre).
Thargomindah Station has a bitumen road frontage is located adjacent to Thargomindah township.
There is a waterhole located in the Bulloo River near the homestead complex.
Water to the property is supplied from the Tingerry share bore with about 36km of pipeline into a system of tanks and troughs.
Back up is supplied by by two wells and three shallow bores, equipped with solar.
The property is currently operated as a cattle enterprise. The country was previously used to run Merino sheep.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush, calf handling equipment and a loading ramp.
There is also a four stand steel frame shearing shed.
Improvements include a large, four bedroom lowset homestead, a renovated cottage that has been used for homestay accommodation, six bay steel frame machinery sheds, workshop and other buildings.
Marketing was handled by Sam Bartlett and Andrew Adcock from Adcock Partners.
