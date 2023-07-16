For the past six decades, innovation has been at the heart of the Henty Machinery Field Days, and this year the event is partnering with Farmers2Founders to shine a spotlight on the opportunities available.
Producers looking to adopt technology on-farm and benefit from improved sustainability, reduced costs and employ better decision-making capabilities can learn more at the TEKFARM Agritech Innovation Hub.
Powered by Farmers2Founders, the hub will showcase the best and upcoming tech solutions available to producers across all agricultural sectors, helping them with cutting-edge tools and technologies to optimise their farming practices and enhance productivity.
In recognition of NSW's prominent role in agtech, the 2023 Henty Machinery Field Days will mark the resurgence of the Agri-Innovators Award.
This year the award program will encompass a wider range of agricultural sectors, showcasing the accomplishments of emerging innovators and introducing an accolade for the Female Innovator of the Year.
This expansion aims to celebrate and champion the ground-breaking advancements in agriculture within the state.
The award categories are:
Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson welcomed the partnership with Farmers2Founders to showcase innovative solutions ready for adoption on farm.
Mrs Anderson said The Land and NSW Farmer Association Farm Inventor of the Year competition had been a perennial favourite at the field days for 51 years until it was replaced by the Agri-Innovators Award in 2015.
"The awards had provided the launching pad for scores of backyard tinkerers, budding entrepreneurs and enterprising visionaries, highlighting everything from the latest technical and commercial developments through to product releases," Mrs Anderson said.
"These new award categories will complement the existing highly coveted HMFD Machine of the Year Award and Best Australian Designed and Manufactured Machine."
Farmers2Founders head of operations and partnerships Claire Pink said the TEKFARM Agritech Innovation Awards were open to tertiary and university students, farmers, backyard tinkerers and innovators from any state.
"Entries can be any agribusiness invention, ranging from a mobile phone app or computer software program to the largest tillage machinery,'' Ms Pink said.
Entries close on August 21, with entries to be judged prior to the field days and the winners to be announced at the Henty Machinery Field Days at 10.30am at The Stump on Thursday, September 21.
For more information and entries visit www.farmers2founders.com/henty-agri-innovators-awards
